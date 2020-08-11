Rupali Ganguly Will Be Seen Dancing To Late Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' Song In 'Anupamaa'

Star Plus's newly released show, Anupamaa has become the talk of the town for several reasons; from its stellar cast to its unique storyline. The show premiered on the television channel on July 12, 2020, and has been widely accepted by the masses. A recent report on Bollywood Hungama suggests that lead actor Rupali Ganguly will be seen shaking a leg on late Sridevi's iconic chartbuster song, Hawa Hawai, in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's Rupali says, 'nobody can match Sridevi's steps'

The Hindi remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Sreemoyee, titled Anupamaa, has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The soap opera is said to have a lot of song and dance sequences to elevate its entertainment quotient. Now, according to reports of the online portal, Rupali Ganguly has shot a dance sequence on Mr. India's cult song Hawa Hawai, which will feature on the show tonight, on August 11.

Speaking about the whole experience of shooting Hawa Hawai to the portal, the television actor expressed saying there is nobody in this world who can match Sridevi's steps. She also thanked producer Rajan Shahi for giving her several opportunities to explore various aspects of Anupamaa's character in the show. She also added saying all of her dreams and wishes are coming true through Anupamaa.

Shedding some light on her experience of shooting the cult song from Mr. India, Rupali shared that her performance on Hawa Hawai is a small and humble tribute to the late legend. Furthermore, she also spoke about being one of the biggest fans of Sridevi. The 43-year-old stated that she had seen Mr. India as a trial show in Ajanta. According to Rupali, one cannot remove Sridevi from Hawa Hawai as her dance moves in the song were ultimate.

She added revealing that she had performed to several songs of the late actor's films like Nagina, Chalbaaz and Mr. India to name a few. The Sanjivani actor also recollected the day when Sridevi passed away and exclaimed saying she cried miserably on that day and had also gone to give the English Vinglish actor her last respect. Meanwhile, alongside Rupali, other cast members including Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Aashish K N Mehrotra and Jasveer Kaur will also be seen performing to Hawa Hawai on the show.

