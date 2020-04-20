Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan Raise Voice Against Domestic Violence

A number of Bollywood celebrities recently came together to throw some light on a much-important social issue. The actors were seen talking about domestic violence and how it needs to be reported without fear of any sort. In the video made, actors like Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shabana Azmi can be seen addressing the issue, amongst other celebrated personalities.

Much-needed attention on domestic violence

According to various reports doing the rounds, domestic violence cases in the country has been seeing a spike as people are confined to their homes. In an attempt to throw light on the grave issue, a few actors came together to create a video which talks about putting a lockdown on domestic violence. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Mithali Raj, Sakshi Tanwar, and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are amongst the famous people who have joined hands to create awareness on the subject. The video has been made in Hindi and English language, in order to ensure better understanding. The main point in the video is that domestic violence issues need to be reported at any cost. They can be seen asking people to report in case they see signs of domestic violence at home or in the neighbourhood. They have also advised people to call up 100 whenever necessary. The video was also shared by celebrities like Katrina Kaif with the intention of spreading it to a wider audience. Have a look at the videos on their Instagram accounts here.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma Instagram

