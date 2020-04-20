Anushka Sharma Supports Work From Home, Says 'it Will Lessen Traffic'

Amid coronavirus lockdown where people have been confined to four walls of their house and half of the population are working from home, this idea seems to impress Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma. Anushka hailed companies who are contemplating the idea as a new norm and also described the benefits of this new initiative.

Anushka penned her thoughts about the new initiative on her Instagram story where she wrote that many companies are contemplating work-from-home as a new norm. Expressing her happiness over it, Anushka continued to write that people cannot imagine how beneficial it will prove for the environment. There will be less traffic, and a burden on the infrastructure to contain the demand for the traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well.

It seems that Anushka Sharma woke up to some good thoughts this morning and the Zero star is spreading some positivity with the same. Amid the lockdown, Anushka is actively sharing videos and pictures of her quarantine period with hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. The adorable couple recently voiced their support and joined the bandwagon of other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Mithali Raj and many more against domestic violence.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raised their voice against domestic violence

The couple shared an intriguing video on their Instagram handle and appealed to people to put a #LockdownOnDomesticViolence. The small intriguing clip begins with the stars saying that there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases during the nationwide lockdown. The celebrities conveyed a message to all the men to stand up against this violence and encouraged the women that now is the time to break their silence. They also encouraged women to not fall prey to domestic violence in their home or vicinity to come.

