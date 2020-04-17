Vir Das Receives Appreciation For His Titular Role In Dark Comedy 'Hasmukh'

Netflix’s dark comedy Hasmukh starring actor Vir Das and Ranveer Shorey which released on April 17 is winning hearts. The dark comedy series features Vir in a never-seen-before avatar, as a murderous comedian. As per reports, he plays the role of a guy who can transform from a meek spectator to a killer in a split second, and his art of doing that is just extraordinary.

Vir Das portrays the character of a murdered in Hasmukh

Speaking to a leading publication, Vir Das explained that the series is born of the fact that every comedian is very superstitious about the things that they do off-stage to get them ready for their on-stage performances. So, in the show, the main lead also needs to murder to look good on the stage. The series is co-created by Vir Das and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and it features Vir as the main lead who hails from Saharanpur and kills people off stage to perform better on stage. The series also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

As per reports, during an interview with a leading publication, Vir said that the series is born in a different family and is adopted into a different family. There are many layers to the character and different accents play a crucial part. As soon as Vir shared the information about the series streaming live on his Twitter handle, his fans and followers stormed the Internet with their strong reviews over the series. While some praised the star for his acting skills, the others who were impressed by the concept of the series.

'Hasmukh is gold!!'

One of the users wrote that Hasmukh is gold!! He praised Vir Das who pulled off the character really well. Another user who found it complete entertaining wrote that he just completed the series and considered it a treat to watch Vir Das.

A third user while appreciating the acting skills of Ranvir Shorey wrote that in Hasmukh Vir Das had just hit the bullseye and not to forget Ranvir Shorey who was also equally good.

Just completed #Hasmukh. @thevirdas you are the best 🙌

