COVID-19: Anushka Sharma Takes Up #SafeHands Challenge To Raise Awareness; Watch Video

As the world has been hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone's fulfilling the responsibility of being a vigilant citizen and taking utmost precautions to remain safe. The official page of the World Health Organization (WHO) has also been sharing daily updates to keep the citizens notified about the same. While many celebrities are also sharing concern, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a video of her taking up the #SafeHands Challenge shelled out by WHO.

Anushka Sharma takes up #SafeHands Challenge

While the World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic, they have started a 'Safe Hands' challenge as a precautionary measure for the citizens. And now, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has taken up the challenge too. The NH10 actor took to her Instagram story to share the video about the same. Donning a basic casual attire, Anushka Sharma went on to explain all the details precisely. Watch the video here.

Anushka Sharma’ Instagram story also features a heart-warming quote by Kitty O’Meara. The quote talks about how people who are quarantined will heal with time. It further mentions that once the entire Earth is healed, people will come together to grieve their loss. However, they will also create new ways for new beginnings.

In the next picture on Anushka Sharma's Instagram story gives out hopes to many fans who are now living in isolation in the wake of Coronavirus. The picture is a screenshot of author Jamie Tworkowski's tweet which says no matter how long the crisis goes on, the relationship one shares with their loved ones will not change. Have a look at Anushka Sharma's post here.

