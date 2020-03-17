Coronavirus Angst Sees Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma Turned Into Memes; Here They Are

While the whole world seems anxious about the global Coronavirus outbreak, netizens are busy trying to make the situation a little lighter by making memes. A fan had come out with a post on social media where she compared Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's red carpet outfit with a picture of the Coronavirus. Some others, meanwhile, have come with a post comparing Anushka Sharma's holiday outfit with sanitizer bottle. Take a look at the memes:

Ranveer Singh as Coronavirus

This red carpet outfit of Ranveer Singh had the same colour combination of red and grey as that of the virus. No wonder the fan found a similarity between the two. The same person has replied to the thread with similar comparisons of Ranveer Singh's photos with that of other viruses.

Anushka Sharma as hand sanitizer

After Ranveer Singh's pictures, other fans have come up with a similar picture of Anushka Sharma purportedly resembling a bottle of hand sanitizer. Anushka's orange and white bikini picture from her West Indies holiday has been chosen for the meme. Take a look:

Thread on Anushka sharma as hand sanitizers💕 pic.twitter.com/pZq4WrsBeS — CID agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) March 16, 2020

In other news, COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by WHO last week. In India alone, as of 17 March, there have been 137 confirmed cases with Maharashtra claiming a subsequent number in the count. Three deaths have also been reported since last week in India, one from Karnataka, one from Noida and one from Maharashtra. The government has requested everyone to go into self-isolation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The third week is being considered crucial in the spread of Coronavirus. Schools, colleges, shopping malls and theatres have been shut down all over the country. Some cities including Mumbai has declared 144 which forbids large gatherings. This has been done to control the spread of the virus.

