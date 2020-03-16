Anushka Shetty Addresses Relationship Rumours With 'Baahubali' Co-star Prabhas; Read Here

Baahubali duo Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are often linked with each other. And, even though they have announced that they are the best of friends, the world continues to spin rumours about their relationship and wedding plans. Speaking about their friendship, Shetty stated that she has known Prabhas for almost 15 years now and that he is one of her 3 AM friends. On their alleged relationship, she said, "Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved."

READ: Anushka Shetty Breaks Silence On Marriage With Director Prakash Asks 'Why A Big Deal?'

Anushka was recently linked to Telugu-Hindi filmmaker, Prakash Kovelamudi. At a recent media interaction, she said that such rumours affect her family. She stated, "I have no idea from where these rumours come from. People who are close to me know who I am. I am someone who doesn’t give importance to gossips. But, these rumours affect my family."

READ: Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' Director Prakash Kovelamudi?

Meanwhile, Anushka will next be seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and is titled Silence in English. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham/Silence is being produced by Cosmos Entertainment, Kiran Studios, and People Media Factory. The actor duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the second time in the film after their last hit Rendu.

READ: Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' Clocks 2 Years; Actor Says 'It Helped Me Push The Envelope'

The first teaser of the film was released on Anushka Shetty’s birthday and garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. Filled with curiosity, fans are desperately waiting for the much-anticipated movie to release. The film will hit cinemas sometime next year.

READ: Anushka Shetty And Prakash Kovelamudi's Combined Net Worth As Of 2020 Is Surprising

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.