Anushka Sharma's Sun-kissed Pic To Arjun's Fun Video; Entertainment Recap Of The Day

On June 2, quite a few stories of the entertainment world have seized the attention of the audience. While Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 33rd birthday, Tiger Shroff's mother reminisced childhood memories of Tiger and sister Krishna Shroff. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar were also quite active on Instagram today. Here is the daily entertainment recap for today.ie. June 2, 2020.

Anushka Sharma

Earlier today morning, Anuskha Sharma shared an adorable sun-kissed picture of herself. She also joked making a funny revelation through her caption and said, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." Here, Anushka looks pretty and glowing in a simple black tee. Many celebrities showed their love in the comment section. Take a look at who all commented on Anushka Sharma's sun-kissed pic.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has left no stone unturned to entertain his fans during the lockdown. Today, he posted a fun video on Instagram in collaboration with digital content creator Vijay Ghelani. The funny video explains the situation in every household of the country and Vijay surely has a humorous angle to it. In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen getting his friend into trouble by pretending to be a helpful and good boy. Check out.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha turns 33 today. The Dabangg actor is celebrating her birthday in lockdown with her family. Along with Sonakshi Sinha's fans pouring love on her special day, several Bollywood celebrities also wished the Lootera actor. The list included Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Saiee Manjrekar, Manish Malhotra, Sunil Grover. Other celebrities who wished Sonakshi Sinha include TV actor and host Maniesh Paul, Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah and comedian Viraj Ghelani.

Bhumi Pednekar

Earlier today, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant started a new #OneWishForTheEarth initiative. As World Environment Day will be marked on June 5, Bhumi Pednekar plans a week full of surprises and tons of fun as her initiative Climate Warrior celebrates World Environment Day. Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan also joined hands. Check out the #OneWishForTheEarth post.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared a delightful picture of Tiger with his sister Krishna Shroff. The post is a monochromatic picture with an Instagram filter that adds the colour to the frame. However, it seems like Tiger Shroff is not happy with the picture. He commented, "Hideous pic". In the picture, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are seen striking a wide smile for the camera.

