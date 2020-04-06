Good News: UK Woman Cooks 80 Meals A Day For Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as major cities across the world are put under lockdown and most people remain confined to their homes, a mother of four decided to help the needy by cooking 80 meals a day. Sophie Mears from Dorset reportedly decided to cook meals for the elderly or more vulnerable people amid the crisis of COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, she spends nearly ten hours every day to cook a single batch of food and has been posting about the details to get in touch with her on Facebook as it is not allowed for many to leave their homes during the pandemic.

Mears usually works in the admin department of the school and had started working from home when the lockdown was announced by the government in a bid to slow the drastic spread of the fatal pathogen. However, in the meantime, she reportedly also wished to play her part and contribute to society when a virus has emerged as a threat to the whole of humanity.

That is when Mears decided to cooks massive meals, but, soon it was halted as the government required her to have a certification that the food was hygienic. But, since Mears did not want to stop her service, she got the required documents after a ‘virtual inspection’ from the council officials, posted the image on Facebook and continued making meals for the members of her community. According to reports, the mother-of-four- now has an entire team to support her for her task during a health crisis.

Read - Italy Moves Towards Phase Two As It Records Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Death Toll

Sophie Mears’ deed was widely appreciated on the internet but as of April 6, the confirmed cases in the UK has spiked to 47,806 with at least 4,934 deaths. Mears reportedly a media outlet that she had initially volunteered to cook few meals for someone in her community when the lockdown had started but now, she cooks at least 80 meals on a daily basis.

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: First-of-its-kind Disinfectant Tunnel Set Up In Tamil Nadu

Read - Jodie Whittaker As Doctor Who Asks Fans To Be Kind To Each Other And Listen To Science

Patient dies after refusing a ventilator

In another act of kindness, a 90-year-old coronavirus patient died in Belgium after selflessly refusing to use a ventilator as she asked the doctors to “keep this for younger” individuals who have contracted the deadly COVID-19. Suzanne Hoylaerts reportedly from Binkom, near Lubbeek was hospitalised on March 20 when her health started deteriorating with the infection caused by the coronavirus. As the world currently battles with a chronic shortage of medical equipment and ventilators, the 90-year-old decided to ‘sacrifice’ one machine for someone younger.

According to Dutch media, Hoylaerts said, “You shouldn't breathe me, just help the younger people”. She reportedly even said that she had a good life. However, her family said that they were unable to bid goodbye to the 90-year-old as she was quarantined and was not allowed to meet anybody. The Mayor of Lubbeek, Theo Francken even lauded the altruistic act by the "beautiful" lady and wished she rest in peace.

Read - #ThankYouForBeingMyFamily : Mankind Pharma’s Salute To The Healthcare Community

Read - Coronavirus: From Donating Money To Helping Elderly, Kind Acts Restore Faith In Humanity

