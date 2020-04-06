Anushka Sharma Raises Awareness About COVID-19 By Sharing A Hilarious Meme

Anushka Sharma is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood who is sharing several posts on her Instagram handle, raising awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak. Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli also recently pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to help the country fight the novel virus. However, the Zero actor yet again took to her Instagram handle to spread awareness about the Coronavirus, but in a humorous way.

Anushka Sharma continues to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus by sharing a High School Musical meme

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor keeps fans entertained with quirky photos and videos of her and her husband Virat Kohli on social media amid the nationwide lockdown. The couple also does not leave any stone unturned for educating their followers and asking them to abide by government rules and instructions amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Anushka Sharma adopted a humourous way this time around to make her fans understand the seriousness of the global pandemic.

Sharma recently took to her Instagram story to repost a High School Musical meme posted by Claudia Oshry on her official Instagram handle. The meme consists of a scene from the 2006 television show featuring Zac Efron as Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez. Along with the meme, Sharma captioned the post writing, "Don't forget."

On the career front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero which released in 2018. However, reportedly, Sharma will next be seen playing the titular role in the biopic of the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. Not so long ago, several pictures of Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami went viral on social media. In the pictures, Sharma was seen sporting an old jersey of team India.

