Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mumbai Man Marries Delhi Girl Through Video Call

The coronavirus lockdown is forcing people to make tough decisions in life and one such incident happened in Mumbai, where a man married a girl from Delhi over a video call. According to reports, 29-year-old Mumbai-based Navy officer Preet Singh was scheduled to get married on April 4, but because of travel ban and lockdown in the country he decided to go on with the ceremony in a totally unexpected and unique way. Preet Singh married Delhi-based Neet Kaur in a wedding ceremony that was held on a video call.

As per reports, friends and family members from as far as Dubai, Australia and Canada joined in the ceremony through video conferencing just like the bride and the groom. Family members while talking to the press said that they would visit gurudwara at the earliest opportunity they get as the wedding would be incomplete without the blessing of their religious teacher. Attendees of the virtual wedding ceremony also danced at the end when the rituals were done with.

In another incident, a Delhi-based man who could not attend his brother's wedding in the United States due to the lockdown eventually ended up attending it online, through a video conference call. On March 29, Nalin Mehta took to Facebook to share the wedding of his brother, Nitin Mehta and Miranda Jenkins, that was being held in Phoenix, Arizona. Nalin shared the images of the wedding that was being broadcasted on his TV screen and also shared selfies of himself and the family with the bride and groom.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus infection has claimed more than 70,400 lives across the world and has infected over 12,86,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)