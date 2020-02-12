Anushka Sharma Starrer Sui Dhaaga's Dialogues Will Dare You To Dream

Sui Dhaaga depicts the tale of a happy-go-lucky tailor who is supported by his loving and obedient wife. While Varun Dhawan plays Mauji, a hard-working tailor, Anushka Sharma essayed the role of his wife Mamta in the film. The duo is compassionate for the cruel world. Mamta leaves no stone unturned in making her husband believe in himself. Mauji, through hurdles, dares to dream. This Sharat Katariya’s directorial is brimming with empowering dialogues and proud scenes.

Sui Dhaaga is a hard-hitting movie about low wage labour. The movie inspires you to dream big and burn the midnight oil to achieve success. Released in 2018, this drama film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, Sui Dhaaga was a huge commercial success. We have compiled some of the Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan’s movie’s best dialogues.

Here are the best dialogues from Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga

Badiya hai… agar gaaliyan hi khani hai.. toh taaiyo ki awaaz mein pade… bewajah joote khaane ka kya faayeda

Ab zindagi ki cycle pe toh maarna padega pedal… chaahe mile ya na mile medal

Apni banai cheez par ‘Made in China’ kyun likha hai? Toh kya likhwayein- ‘Made in Ghaziabad’?

Ab iss business ko aisa set karunga na main… ki mooh takte reh jaoge aap

Apni banai cheez pe apni mohar laga ke bechenge

Arre iske kaam chalne ke intezaar mein amma, babuji chal basenge… phir yahin baith kar kafan seelta rahiyo…

Main mauji… jaisa naam waisa kaam.. kuchh bhi karwalo.. karoon toh poori mauj ke sath

Pagal ho kya? Roz kaun doggie banega.. kabhi chhat ka bandar, kabhi gali ka saand, kabhi bazaar ka bhand

Maalik paise dega.. thoda hansi thatta karenga na

