Anushka Sharma Starrer Sui Dhaaga's Dialogues Will Dare You To Dream

Sui Dhaaga depicts the tale of a happy-go-lucky tailor who is supported by his loving and obedient wife. While Varun Dhawan plays Mauji, a hard-working tailor, Anushka Sharma essayed the role of his wife Mamta in the film. The duo is compassionate for the cruel world. Mamta leaves no stone unturned in making her husband believe in himself. Mauji, through hurdles, dares to dream. This Sharat Katariya’s directorial is brimming with empowering dialogues and proud scenes.
Also read: Anushka Sharma's Latest Workout Video Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Away
Sui Dhaaga is a hard-hitting movie about low wage labour. The movie inspires you to dream big and burn the midnight oil to achieve success. Released in 2018, this drama film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, Sui Dhaaga was a huge commercial success. We have compiled some of the Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan’s movie’s best dialogues.
Also read: Anushka Sharma's Catchy Instagram Captions & Stunning Photos Will Leave You In Awe!
Also read: Anushka Sharma's Songs From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' & Others For A Lonely Valentine's Day
Also read: Anushka Sharma's Black Outfits To Take Inspiration From For Your Birthday Party
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.