Anushka Sharma's Latest Workout Video Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Away

Bollywood actors leave no stone unturned to keep oneself fit and agile; one such celebrity who manages to keep herself in shape at all times is Anushka Sharma. Popular among the masses for her out-of-the-box movie choices and impressive acting chops, the actor's recent workout video posted on the internet has got her fans talking. In the video, one can see Anushka Sharma lifting weights at the gym.

Check out the Anushka Sharma's workout video:

Anushka Sharma was recently in the news after the actor posted pictures from her New Year Celebrations. Going by the pictures, Anushka seems to have spent a gala time with Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Natasha Dalal. The pictures of the same are gleaming on her social media profile. Here are some pictures of Anushka Sharma from her New Year bash:

Anushka Sharma, who is currently travelling with her husband, leaves no chance to give her fans a peek into her life. She, who was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero, is reportedly on an acting hiatus. The movie, released in 2018 narrates the tale of Aafia and Bauua, whose weakness brings them together. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in the lead, was a box office debacle. Reports have it that Anushka Sharma will soon return to the silver screen. As per reports, Anushka Sharma is working on the former captain of Indian women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami's biopic. The forthcoming movie, tentatively titled, Chakdaha Express, is reportedly in the scripting stage. If the reports are to go by, the makers of the forthcoming film will soon make an announcement.

