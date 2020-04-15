Times When Anushka Sharma Proved To Be A Responsible Citizen With Her Tweets

An A-list Bollywood actor, a successful entrepreneur and a visionary producer, there are several role Anushka Sharma plays perfectly in her life. But it's her loyalty towards her nation, and feeling of nationalism, which makes her one of the few celebs who are flag-bearers as responsible citizens as well.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

On several occasions, Anushka Sharma has shown her sincerity as an accountable Indian. Be it stopping people littering the streets or supporting the PM relief fund for COVID-19, Anushka has done her bit. Numerous Anushka Sharma's twitter or Instagram post gives us an insight as to how responsible of a citizen she is. Let's take a closer look-

Times when Anushka Sharma proved that she is a responsible citizen

Anushka Sharma's Tweets

When she contributed to the PM Cares Fund & CM's Relief Fund for COVID-19

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Time when Anushka Sharma gave out a message about Climate change via a video

When Anushka Sharma urged people to stay indoor with Virat Kohli and talked about their safety

The time when Anushka motivated ISRO scientists and thanked them for their contribution to society

These are only steps forward and not backward and we as a nation stand by , celebrate and are very proud of our scientists at @isro for their perseverance and achievements so far . You all are truly inspiring. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 7, 2019

Apart from Anushka Sharma's twitter, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor also time and again keep posting some insightful message via her Instagram, take a look at this.

When she did some gardening with her father and wrote

Got done earlier than expected on set today. Used my time well & did some terrace gardening with dad. Enjoying the little things in life is what keeps me going. Keeping in touch with nature = BLISS 😇🌿🌱💖

