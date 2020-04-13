Anushka Sharma's Majestic Portrait Looks Can Steal Your Heart Away | See Pics

Anushka Sharma, who is currently enjoying her quarantine time with husband Virat Kohli, has time and again dazzled us with her outlandish fashion endeavours. Considered amongst the most recognisable faces in the Entertainment Industry, Anushka Sharma's effortless beauty is something her fans are crazy about.

The star is known for her stupendous performances in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Zero, P.K, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Band Baaja Baarat. This Sui Dhaaga actress has always managed to make headlines for her marvellous photoshoots and mesmerizing pictures. Talking about Anushka Sharma's photos, here are some regal portrait looks of her, that are truly unmissable.

Times when Anushka Sharma's charismatic portrait looks stunned us

In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram pic, the Phillauri actor looks breathtaking in this black and white photo. Her enchanting poker face pose, with dramatic kohl eyes, is simply stunning in the true sense of the word.

This is yet another Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo which is truly flattering. The gorgeous actor looks absolutely scintillating in this portrait like picture. Anushka looks radiant and her skin glows, but what truly draws our attention is her unique pose.

Anushka Sharma looks completely divine in this voguish white maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging V-neckline. Her eyes simply do all the talking in this majestic Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo. Also, Anushka's natural makeup and messy hair accentuate her overall look in this photo.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in some diverse roles in movies like Paani, Priceless, and Kaneda.

