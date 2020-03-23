Anushka Sharma’s Unmissable Travel Poses To Take Inspiration From

Anushka Sharma is considered as one of the most recognisable faces in the Entertainment Industry. From her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to her last release Zero, Anushka has come a long way. She has time and again proved her mettle as an actor, and gave us memorable performances in films like P.K, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Band Baaja Baarat.

Anushka Sharma is known for her effortless style and easy-going personality. Anushka often treats her fans with her vacation pictures on social media. In fact, her Instagram account is filled with her vacation photos from some of the most exotic locations around the globe. One can witness how brilliantly Anushka poses in her travel pictures which make them much more endearing.

Anushka Sharma's best travel poses to take inspiration from

Talking about Anushka Sharma's Instagram travel photos, let's take a look at some of her best charming poses you can recreate on your next trip and add in your photo album.

In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo, one can not only see her flashing a big smile for the camera, but also a serene sea view. A must-try pose you need to keep in mind for your next jaunt.

In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo, the Sui Dhaaga actor looks ravishing, as she poses with her left profile. This pictures also capture the beautiful background in the photo which is a traditional wooden house in Switzerland.

Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in this photo, with snow-covered mountains at the back and sun rays all around. Her poker face pose makes her look truly adorable in this vacation picture of her.

Anushka Sharma gleams with panache as she poses at the airport passage on her way to her flight. Her swanky accessories make her overall look truly stylish.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will have a busy 2020 ahead of her with some riveting movies in the pipeline this year. Some of her upcoming movies include Paani, Priceless, and Kaneda.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

