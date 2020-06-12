Anushka Sharma's Character Quiz: Take The Quiz & Find Out Which Character You Are

Anushka Sharma has played different shades of unique characters in her movies. She played the role of Akira Rai in Jab Tak hai Jaan, and Taani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her iconic role as Shruti Kakkar in Band Baaja Baarat, as well as the graceful Alizeh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, remain unforgettable.

Some more of her memorable roles are also Jagat in the movie PK, Meera in NH 10, Rosie Noronha in Bombay Velvet and Farah Ali in Dil Dhadakne Do. Check out this fun Anushka Sharma quiz to check out which Anushka Sharma character you are!

Which Anushka Sharma character are you?

1. What do you do when your personal life is a mess but you still have to move on?

a. You don't care about your personal life, your career is the only thing that you would like to focus.

b. You join a hobby class to deviate your mind out of your personal issues.

c. You would pack up and move to your home to be with family.

d. You go and hang out with your friends and avoid thinking about your personal issues.

2. What is the first thing you would like to eat when you are starving?

a. Just about anything, no fussiness in food.

b. Biryani or anything Indian.

c. Bread pakoda or any street food.

d. A fancy meal at a pricy restaurant would be perfect.

3. How do you make your decisions with respect to your life and career?

a. No personal life invasion when you are pursuing your passion in life.

b. Make sure that you contribute 100% of yourself for your passion regardless of any situation that may come across you.

c. You have a set goal for your life and your career and you do not aim to be changing your plan any time soon.

d. You take all your decisions from your heart and do what feels right intuitively.

4. How do you dress up on a daily basis?

a. You wear tank tops, shorts, t-shirts and jeans on a daily basis.

b. You wear Salwar suits.

c. You wear alternate between kurta, suits and t-shirt jeans.

d. You wear classy clothes where the price of the dress is never an issue as long as you like the fabric.

5. Which type of life partner you are likely to end up with?

a. You like an old soul who values people, patience, love and faith a lot more than anyone you ever imagined.

b. You are likely to end up in an arranged marriage.

c. You are likely to end up with someone just like you.

d. You are always attracted to a self-absorbed person.

The answer key for ‘Which Anushka Sharma character are you?’

Mostly 1- you are Akira Rai from JTHJ

Mostly 2- You are Taani Sahni from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Mostly 3- You are Shruti Kakkar from Band Baaja Baaraat

Mostly 4 -You are Alizeh Khan from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image courtesy: ae_dil_hai_mushkiil Instagram

Promo Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

