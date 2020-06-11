Can Akshay Kumar Be The Desi Don Draper In Bollywood's Version Of 'Mad Men'? Find Out

The American period drama series Mad Men is one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. The series is created by Matthew Weiner and is produced by Lionsgate Television. The first season of Mad Men aired in 2007 and was an instant hit among the audience. The show is praised for its gripping story, writing, direction, visual style, historical authenticity and stellar performances by all the actors. The show’s fictional time frame runs from 1960 to 1970.

The lead character of the series is of Don Draper played by Jon Hamm. The plot of the show follows the story of people in his personal and professional lives. The show’s seventh and last season concluded in 2015 but it is still enjoyed by people all over the world. Mad Men was a huge hit among the audiences and critics alike but what if the show was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Mad Men cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar as Don Draper

The lead character of the show Don Draper was played by Jon Hamm. The womanizing, hard-drinking chain-smoking executive can be played by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood’s Mad Men.

Image Credits: jonhammdaily Instagram and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Katrina Kaif as Betty Francis

Betty Francis is Don Draper’s ex-wife. The role was played by January Jones in the show. Katrina Kaif can be the perfect candidate to play this role.

Image Credits: January Jones Instagram and Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vidya Balan as Joan Harris

Christina Hendricks had played this role of office manager and head of secretarial pool at Sterling Cooper in the show. If the show is ever made in Bollywood, Vidya Balan can do justice to the role.

Image Credits: Christina Hendricks Instagram and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Peggy Olson

Elisabeth Moss has shown the evolution of Peggy Olson’s character from being a secretary to being a copywriter with her own office in the show. In the Bollywood version of the show, Alia Bhatt can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Elisabeth Moss Instagram and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Pete Campbell

Vincent Kartheiser had played this role of young and ambitious account executive in Mad Men. If the show gets a Bollywood remake, Ranbir Kapoor can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: vincentkartheiser Instagram and ranbirkapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Roger Sterling

Roger Sterling is one of the two senior partners of Sterling Cooper. Veteran actor John Slattery had played this role in the show. Anil Kapoor becomes the natural choice to play this role in Bollywood’s Mad Men.

Image Credits: nomadrecords.mx Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

