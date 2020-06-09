Bollywood Quiz: Find Out If You Are Naina Talwar, Naina Mathur Or Naina Kapoor

Quick links:
Bollywood movies have given the world three different yet unique characters with the name Naina. Deepika Padukone’s Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani floored the fans with her gutsy nature. Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur from Hichki taught the world about never giving up on their dreams. Then, there is Preity Zinta’s Naina Catherine Kapoor from Kal Ho Naa Ho who learns to love life eventually.
Here is a quiz to determine which Naina in Bollywood describes you the best. The quiz has no right or wrong answers. It will only determine which Naina you relate to the most. Answer the following questions to get your answer.
(Image credits: A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho)
(Image credits: A still from Hichki)
(Image credits: A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
(Image credits: A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
(Image credits: A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho)
(Image credits: A still from Hichki)
Mostly 1- you are Naina Catherine Kapoor from Kal Ho Naa Ho
Mostly 2- you are Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Mostly 3- you are Naina Mathur from Hichki
