Bollywood Quiz: Find Out If You Are Naina Talwar, Naina Mathur Or Naina Kapoor

Bollywood movies have given the world three different yet unique characters with the name Naina. Deepika Padukone’s Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani floored the fans with her gutsy nature. Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur from Hichki taught the world about never giving up on their dreams. Then, there is Preity Zinta’s Naina Catherine Kapoor from Kal Ho Naa Ho who learns to love life eventually.

Here is a quiz to determine which Naina in Bollywood describes you the best. The quiz has no right or wrong answers. It will only determine which Naina you relate to the most. Answer the following questions to get your answer.

Which Naina are you?

1. What do you do when you are forced to socialise?

(Image credits: A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho)

Go along with the plan Try to alter it Refuse to go

2. What kind of personality do you most relate to?

(Image credits: A still from Hichki)

Extrovert Ambivert Introvert

3. When your friends force you to take part in karaoke. What do you do?

(Image credits: A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Instantly agree Hesitate at first but sing along Storm out of the place

4. How big is your friend circle?

(Image credits: A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

You just have one or two friends You have a selected few friends You have lots of friends

5. Whom do u share your secrets with?

(Image credits: A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho)

No one A close friend Your immediate family or a parent

6. What do you do when you end up arguing with an acquaintance?

(Image credits: A still from Hichki)

Sulk about it the entire day Sulk about it but let go of your anger eventually Let go off the anger as soon as the issue is sorted

The answer key for ‘Which Naina are you?’

Mostly 1- you are Naina Catherine Kapoor from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Mostly 2- you are Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Mostly 3- you are Naina Mathur from Hichki

