Anushka Sharma Turns Down Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa?

In 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced that he would be directing Jee Le Zaraa He further revealed that Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif would play the lead roles. It, however, did not take off immediately. The film has been in the limelight of late because of its casting issues. A few days ago, it was reported that Priyanka and Katrina had exited from the project. Now, here is another update about Jee Le Zaraa.

The Newsmakers

It was recently reported that the makers approached Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani to play the roles originally written for Priyanka and Katrina, respectively. However, neither the makers nor the stars reacted to these rumours.

Who's saying what?

Now, in a new development, Anushka Sharma has apparently turned down the offer. According to a report, the Zero actress was excited about being part of the film but couldn't take it up due to her packed schedule. The report also claimed she wants to strike a balance between her personal and professional life.

(Anushka Sharma (L) and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif (R) | Image: Instagram)

Interestingly, Anushka and Farhan were previously part of Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Meanwhile...

Farhan Akhtar has reportedly put the film on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the cast. He is said to be focusing on yet-to-be-announced projects such as Champions and Don 3. However, an official announcement about these is yet to be made. That said, it was recently reported Don 3 would be made with Ranveer Singh. It was also said that the film would be announced on the star's birthday but that did not happen.

Anushka, on the other hand, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy, who rose to fame with the horror drama Pari (2018).