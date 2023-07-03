After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Walks Out Of Jee Le Zaraa?

The film Jee Le Zaraa garnered attention ever since its announcement in 2021. Marketed as a slice of life movie, it was set to depict the journey of three girls on a road trip. Initially, the Farhan Akhtar directorial featured Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. However, according to reports, two out of the three actors have dropped out of the film.

What sparked the rumour?

The rumors surrounding the film began when tweets from certain accounts started circulating. Initially, the film's shoot faced several delays, which reportedly led director Farhan Akhtar to prioritize other projects, putting Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner. It was said that the film's shooting dates did not align with the busy schedules of the actresses.

According to a source mentioned in Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra desired to begin shooting for the film in 2024. However, this timeline did not work for Alia Bhatt, who is already committed to shooting for Baiju Bawra and Ramayana. As a result of these scheduling conflicts and delays, it is speculated that Katrina Kaif has also decided to withdraw from Jee Le Zaraa.

(Previously, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt had all shared excitement about working on the film. | Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Who’s saying what..

A verified Twitter account called Moviefied Bollywood announced the news of the Barfi actress's departure from the movie. The reason cited was ‘multiple delays’ in shooting and also that the actress chose to film the second season of her web series Citadel over the Bollywood film. It is now being reported that Katrina Kaif has walked out of the film. The reason for the same is not revealed yet. Neither the actresses nor the filmmakers have issued any official announcement about the same.

Meanwhile..

After reports of both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra walking out of the movie surfaced, social media users and media reports were quick to speculate which actors will fill the shoes. A Twitter account called Moviefied Bollywood reported that Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani will be brought on to play the roles. Netizens previously demanded the makers cast Deepika Padukone in place of Priyanka Chopra in the film.