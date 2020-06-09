Anushka Sharma Calls For Stricter Laws After Jackal Killed By Explosives In Tamil Nadu

After the shocking death of pregnant elephant sparked anger across the country, another similar incident of a jackal was reported who died in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu after a country bomb covered in meat exploded in its mouth. An avid animal lover Anushka Sharma expressed her anger on the same and called it “appalling". The actress also demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Anushka Sharma shows anger over a jackal killed in Tamil Nadu

Anushka shared the piece of news on her Instagram story and vented her anger on the same. While captioning the post, the Zero actress showed her disgust on the inhuman activity by the people and wrote that animal cruelty has become a sort of trend these days. She also wrote that it is horrifying to even read such news pieces about insane acts by people. At last, she concluded and wrote that one cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Demands Change In Animal Cruelty Laws After Pregnant Cow's Jaw Blown Off

Read: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Want Harsh Animal Cruelty Laws After Pregnant Elephant Die

According to media reports, a gang of 12 Narikuravars was arrested by the forest department for killing a jackal using explosives. Reportedly, the incident came to light after a police constable spotted the group of Narikuravar drinking tea at a stall with the carcass in a shady bag.

Sometime back, another news about the attack on a pregnant cow had left the country in a state of shock. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Till the time the laws don't change and are not executed well, people will continue to act heartlessly."

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post on social media while fuming her anger against animal cruelty. She even demanded stricter laws for such barbaric incidents. The Baaghi actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a piece of news where a pregnant cow’s jaws were blown off by explosives in Himachal. The actress showed her anger for the same and wrote highlighted the inhuman behavior. She even demanded that animal cruelty laws need to be changed now.

Shraddha had earlier shared a post on her Twitter handle where she demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty while starting a petition online. The petition says ‘help animals suffering because of weak cruelty penalties.’ Further, the petition described the cruelties faced by dogs who are poisoned, cows are burnt with acid, and countless other animals across India that are abused every day – and the current penalties are often not enough to deter people who want to harm them.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Petition Demanding Stricter Laws Against Animal Cruelty

Read: Anushka Sharma Reacts On Pregnant Cow Being Fed With Explosive-mixed Eatables

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.