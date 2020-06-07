Shraddha Kapoor Demands Change In Animal Cruelty Laws After Pregnant Cow's Jaw Blown Off

After the people showed their outrage against the horrific and shocking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, another news about the attack on a pregnant cow has left the country in a state of shock. An avid animal lover, Shraddha Kapoor shared a post on social media while venting out her anger against animal cruelty. She even demanded stricter laws for such barbaric incidents.

Shraddha Kapoor demands strict laws

The Baaghi actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a piece of news where a pregnant cow’s jaws were blown off by explosives in Himachal. The actress showed her anger for the same and wrote highlighted the inhuman behavior. She even demanded that animal cruelty laws need to be changed now.

A pregnant cow’s mouth was allegedly blown off by an explosive while it was grazing at a field in the Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh. A video showing the injuries sustained by the cow has gone viral. In the video, the cow’s owner Gurdial Singh sought help from authorities, demanding strict action against the perpetrator. Singh goes on to blame his neighbour Nandlal for “intentionally” injuring the cow. He added that Nandlal has run away after the incident.

Sometime back, Shraddha shared a post on her Twitter handle where she demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty while starting a petition online. The petition says ‘help animals suffering because of weak cruelty penalties.’ Further, the petition described the cruelties faced by dogs who are poisoned, cows are burnt with acid, and countless other animals across India that are abused every day – and the current penalties are often not enough to deter people who want to harm them.

Apart from starting the petition online, the actor fumed her anger on her Instagram page where she wrote about people who have turned cruel towards animals. She further narrated the entire incident that happened in Kerala’s Malappuram and called the humans as ‘monsters’ who would throw stones at a stray dog and can hurt a living soul. She called out at humans who lack empathy and kindness towards animals and wrote that they do not deserve to be called humans because of their cruel acts. The Baaghi actor demanded stricter and decent laws against such cruelty done to animals because the actress feels that until and unless the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these “wicked monsters” will never fear the law.

