Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Used Fake Names To Keep Their Wedding A Secret

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot all the way back in 2017, in a secret wedding that was well-hidden from the media. In a recent Instagram live session, Virat Kohli disclosed how he and Anushka Sharma planned for their incognito wedding. During the interaction with his fans, Virat Kohli revealed that he and Anushka Sharma used fake names and email ids to plan their wedding to keep everything hidden from the media.

Taking about his marriage preparation, Virat Kohli stated that he and Anushka Sharma used fake email ids and names during their wedding preparations. Virat Kohli revealed that he and Anushka Sharma never wanted to announce their wedding to the media, which is why they decided to use fake names whenever they could. They wanted it to be as private as possible, so they tied the knot in Italy.

Virat Kohli added that all the planning with fake names was done by Anushka Sharma. He claimed that she managed it all really well and that they would not have been able to keep everything a secret if not for her planning. Anushka Sharma had recited this story a while back in an interview with a leading magazine. During her interview, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat used fake names to talk to the caterer. She even added that Virat Kohli's fake name at that time was Rahul.

Virat Kolhi reveals that he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma

During the live session, Virat Kolhi also revealed that he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma. According to the Cricketer, he and Anushka always knew that they would be spending their lives together. Which is why they never felt like they needed to propose. Moreover, He and Anushka knew that they would get married when the time was right. So Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma before they got married.

The Captain of the Indian Cricket team further revealed that he was very "self-centred" before he met Anushka Sharma. Virat claimed that everything negative in him changed for good when he met her. He added that she helped him get out of his comfort zone and completely changed his life with her presence.

