Mohammad Kaif Brushes Off Yograj Singh's Latest Claims On MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is widely renowned as one of India's greatest fielders of all-time. Mohammad Kaif came into the limelight when he led the India U-19 team to a World Cup victory in 2000. The right-handed batsman made his India debut soon after that. He became a regular feature in the national team in the early 2000s.

Mohammad Kaif bashes Yograj Singh's baseless claims on MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

Mohammad Kaif soon established himself an indispensable part of the side due to his ability to bat in the middle and lower order. Additionally, he was an exceptional fielder who plucked balls out of nowhere and made the art of catching look easy on the eye. Now, Mohammad Kaif has had his say on the accusations made by Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

While speaking on Helo App, Mohammad Kaif said that Yograj Singh’s allegations against MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli regarding his son Yuvraj are baseless to a large extent. Time and again, Yuvraj Singh's father has blamed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for not providing the former India all-rounder with enough support and opportunities to prove himself. Mohammad Kaif called Yuvraj Singh a champion in white-ball cricket and added that he should have got more opportunities.

Mohammad Kaif also said that, however, in India, if players lose his form for a few matches, then it’s not easy for them to save their spot. This is because many talented players are waiting to enter the team. Mohammad Kaif also lauded MS Dhoni and said that the latter needed some freedom to make choices relating to team selection. He was clear cut in saying that MS Dhoni didn’t resort to tactics like ‘favouritism’, which is why he is has won so many trophies and has got such a spectacular record.

Mohammad Kaif names MS Dhoni fastest runner in world cricket

Recently, Mohammad Kaif made a huge claim about MS Dhoni saying that the former India captain is the fastest runner between the wickets in world cricket despite being in the wrong side of the 30s. Mohammad Kaif spoke about MS Dhoni's fitness recently in an Instagram live session. The former India batsman revealed his admiration towards MS Dhoni's fitness, despite the wicketkeeper's odd eating habits.

In the live Instagram session, Mohammad Kaif recalled playing days with MS Dhoni and how the latter used to run between the wickets. Mohammad Kaif said that he still remembers the times when he ran with MS Dhoni between the wickets. Mohammad Kaif said that the kind of pace and intensity with which MS Dhoni ran and continues run is unbelievable.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD KAIF INSTAGRAM