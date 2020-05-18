Virat Kohli Claims To Have Never 'formally Proposed' To Anushka Sharma For Marrying Him

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently revealed that he didn't really propose to his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma before tying the knot with her. Kohli made this claim during a recent Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy with only close friends and family members attending the ceremony.

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Net Worth, Business Endeavors And More

Virat Kohli speaks about tying the knot with Anushka Sharma

During the chat, Virat Kohli revealed that said that both of them had no doubts about getting hitched, so a proposal never happened. He further said he believes that when one lives their life to the fullest and love freely, then days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant and he and Anushka never felt like they needed to do that. He also said that once both knew that everything is going smooth, they were super excited to start life together and since then, things have been going really well.

Also read: Kohli-Anushka Cutest Couple, Dhawan Better Than Katrina At Doing Household Chores: Survey

Virat Kohli on how Anushka Sharma changed his life completely

During the chat, Virat Kohli revealed how Anushka Sharma changed his life after the pair started to see each other. Virat Kohli said that he was ‘self-centred’ as he was very focused on what he likes to do and what he needs to do. He said that having his comfort zone was a big thing. Speaking Anushka Sharma's impact on his life, the Indian captain said that she made him value companionship and everything negative in him changed for good.

Also read: Virat Kohli Resumes Practice As He Sweats It Out In This Inspirational Video

Continuing about Anushka Sharma's impact on his life, Virat Kohli said that when one meets the person they love, they want to do things for the other person. He further said that the constant conversations they both always had was that it is not always thinking about themselves, it is about companionship and that is something Virat Kohli says that Anushka Sharma taught him when she came into his life.

Also read Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture; Lists All Things He & Anushka Are Grateful For

Virat Kohli net worth

The Virat Kohli net worth figure is currently estimated at around ₹900 crore, as per multiple media reports (though the number is unverified). The Virat Kohli net worth estimate includes endorsements with many of the world's top brands, including Puma, MRF, Colgate and so on. He has also launched his own fashion company, namely WROGN in association with Puma, along with the Chisel Gym and Fitness Center fitness chain.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / INSTAGRAM)