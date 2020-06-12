Anushka Sharma With Diljit Dosanjh Or Varun Dhawan; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood in a very short span of time. She has also worked with several popular filmmakers and actors. Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan are two such actors from Bollywood with whom Sharma has worked. Read on to know more about Anushka Sharma's movies with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma's collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh churned out one film together to date. They appeared in Phillauri, which is directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma, and Fox Star Studious. The 2017 movie also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Roop Lal 'Phillauri'', that is Shashi's husband. His character is shown to be the heart-throb of the Phillaur village. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma essays the role of Shashi, who is a spirit and stays in a tree.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience but Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh's chemistry was widely appreciated. Apart from the storyline, the songs featuring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh also garnered widespread attention. Anvita Datt was nominated for the Lyricist of the Year Award at the 10th Mirchi Music Awards for her performance in Sahiba. Other songs like Bajaake Tumba and Naughty Billo also bagged nominations at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Anushka Sharma's movies with Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan collaborated for the movie, Sui Dhaaga. The 2018 drama film features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in key roles. Directed by Sharat Katariya and co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra, Sui Dhaaga revolves around the ideology of 'Make-in-India' movement and also sheds light on being self-employed.

It also talks about the importance of entrepreneurship. Anushka portrays the role of Mamta, who is a hardworking woman and the wife of Mauji Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan. Mauji Sharma is shown as a man who is dedicated to his family.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's chemistry in the movie was widely appreciated by the viewers. The movie was shot at Chanderi, Bhopal, and Delhi. It was a commercial success and bagged several awards and accolades. The film competed at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Anushka Sharma won Best Actress-Critics Award for her performance.

