Anushka Sharma who was last seen in Angrezi Medium is yet to announce her next project. Meanwhile, her Instagram recently grabbed huge attention for her videos with husband Virat Kohli. Apart from that, she has also often posted many of her own photos that remain widely popular. Here are some of her photos from her Instagram that prove low-light photography is trending.

Anushka Sharma's photos that prove low-light photography is trending

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma participated in PM Modi's call to mark the country's unity in fighting the COVID-19 crises. She took part by turning off the lights and lighting the Diya. This low-light photography shared by the actor is simply adorable.

Anushka Sharma must be away from the silver screen these days but she is definitely active on her social media entertaining the audience. Taking to Instagram, she shared a low-light photo. She can be seen donning a floral printed dress and some ethnic metallic accessories.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her from NH10 to entertain her fans and remind about her thoughts on signing up for the project. Apart from the affectionate caption that she shared, the picture taken in low-light is something that caught the attention of the fans. Have a look:

The Sui Dhaga actor shared a picture from her cover shoot for a magazine. Fans lauded her sartorial choice and the accessories opted for the shoot. But the low-light photography seems to be adding the extra glamour.

