Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif's Memorable Photos You Must Check Out

Bollywood Celebrities often make the news for a wide variety of reasons. Many of their personal lives are also quite publicized. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif have many friends from the industry and otherwise as well. One such celeb pair that gives total BFF goals is Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The two have also worked together in the film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Listed below are Anushka Sharma's photos with Katrina Kaif, which will make you want to see them in a film again.

Anushka Sharma's photos with Katrina Kaif:

Bollywood fans were ecstatic to see Anushka and Katrina in a film together, back in 2012. They are still excited to see more of the two in some other blockbusters. Anushka and Katrina have also done many shoots and interviews together. The two have, several times, not only aced BFF goals but have also given major fashion goals.

Their funny pictures during film promotions and funny expressions to each other amidst interviews have stolen the hearts of many fans. Katrina's quirky style even matches Anushka's chic and modern glam looks. The two complement each other and give many young girls some great inspiration.

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have also lifted each other several times. Be it while promoting Anushka's brand, Nush or anything else, the two girls have told the audience that they are there for each other. The picture below is a sweet example of their friendship.

