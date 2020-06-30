Last Updated:

Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma Faces Netizens' Ire Over Bengali Folk Song 'denigrating' Radha

Anushka Sharma recently had to face the ire of the netizens for using a Bengali folk song in her film 'Bulbbul' which had some controversial lyrics.

Shreshtha Chaudhury
anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma seems to have landed herself in a new controversy over her recently released production venture, Bulbbul. The Netflix horror flick has invited the irk of the netizens for the usage of the Bengali folk song, Kalankini Radha. The netizens were quick to point out the lyrics in the song which had some derogatory terms to describe Radha. Anushka was soon trolled and called out for bankrolling a film that consisted of a song that hurts Hindu sentiments. 

Hindustani Bhau lashes out at Anushka Sharma

One of the first people to call out Anushka was Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau. He took to his Twitter to state that the Zero actor has produced a film that denigrated Lord Krishna and Radha. He further questioned if the government will take any needed action against her. He also expressed his disappointment in no action being taken place against Ekta Kapoor too who was also criticized for disrespecting the Indian army in one of her web series. Take a look at his tweet. 

Soon, many netizens started lashing out at the Sultan actor for backing the film Bulbbul and using a track like Kalankini Radha in the movie. One of the users accused the film Bulbbul of insulting the Hindu deities in the name of entertainment. Take a look.

Another netizen accused Anushka's Bulbbul of openly abusing Lord Krishna. He mentioned further how some celebs are 'crossing their limits' to hurt the religious sentiments. Take a look at the tweet.

Another user lashed out at Anushka for producing movies and web series which tend to hurt the Hindu sentiments. The user also called out another series produced by the actor, Paatal Lok, in the tweet. Take a look.

A user called Bulbbul as 'Hinduphobic'. The user further mentioned that using hurtful slurs towards Gods should not be normalised. Take a look at the tweet.

About the movie

The film, Bulbbul is bankrolled by Anushka along with Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films and is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. The movie released on the OTT streaming platform on June 24, 2020. 

 

 

