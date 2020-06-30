Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma Faces Netizens' Ire Over Bengali Folk Song 'denigrating' Radha

Anushka Sharma seems to have landed herself in a new controversy over her recently released production venture, Bulbbul. The Netflix horror flick has invited the irk of the netizens for the usage of the Bengali folk song, Kalankini Radha. The netizens were quick to point out the lyrics in the song which had some derogatory terms to describe Radha. Anushka was soon trolled and called out for bankrolling a film that consisted of a song that hurts Hindu sentiments.

Hindustani Bhau lashes out at Anushka Sharma

One of the first people to call out Anushka was Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau. He took to his Twitter to state that the Zero actor has produced a film that denigrated Lord Krishna and Radha. He further questioned if the government will take any needed action against her. He also expressed his disappointment in no action being taken place against Ekta Kapoor too who was also criticized for disrespecting the Indian army in one of her web series. Take a look at his tweet.

Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra — Hindustani bhau (@Realkingbhau2) June 29, 2020

Soon, many netizens started lashing out at the Sultan actor for backing the film Bulbbul and using a track like Kalankini Radha in the movie. One of the users accused the film Bulbbul of insulting the Hindu deities in the name of entertainment. Take a look.

In d name of Entertainment BTown always comes up with such script and scenes which promote Child Exploitation & malign d image of Majoritarian Hindu character and their dieties

Stop it.

We pary to श्री राम,

So we pray to महादेव

Don't test us#Rasbhari and #Bulbul is utter shit. pic.twitter.com/2PvfN6O0us — Aditya_Akhil (Stay Home🏠 Stay Safe♥️) (@AdityaAkhil3) June 27, 2020

Another netizen accused Anushka's Bulbbul of openly abusing Lord Krishna. He mentioned further how some celebs are 'crossing their limits' to hurt the religious sentiments. Take a look at the tweet.

#Bulbul #DarkNetflix @AnushkaSharma 's Movie Bulbbul Openly Abused Bhagwan Krishna. These celebrities are crossing every limit to hurt our religious sentiments. Please Do Something!

Report them! Block them! You can't let them abuse our Krishna and make money! pic.twitter.com/GtuTRcvq46 — अनंत प्रकाश (@anantdubey_one_) June 27, 2020

Another user lashed out at Anushka for producing movies and web series which tend to hurt the Hindu sentiments. The user also called out another series produced by the actor, Paatal Lok, in the tweet. Take a look.

Anushka Sharm produces movies & series which hurts Hindu sentiments



First #pataallok & now #Bulbul



In #Bulbul, Lord Krishna is insulted

Hindus should be unite and raise voice against such type of series and movies#BoycottBulbul @Rajput_Ramesh @AskAnshul @parantapah pic.twitter.com/PNYxEBJPDw — 🚩P®athamesh Bhoi®🇮🇳 (@Pratham_611) June 27, 2020

A user called Bulbbul as 'Hinduphobic'. The user further mentioned that using hurtful slurs towards Gods should not be normalised. Take a look at the tweet.

After success of patalok one more hinduphobic webseries #bulbul

Using hurtful slurs of God should not be normalised. Gods are not props, have respect or stay away. #BoycottBulbul#Boycottanushkasharma pic.twitter.com/b76XEdz5rC — Vijay Shree Gahlot (@GahlotShree) June 28, 2020

About the movie

The film, Bulbbul is bankrolled by Anushka along with Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films and is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. The movie released on the OTT streaming platform on June 24, 2020.

