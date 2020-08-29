Anushka Sharma Announces Pregnancy; Actor's Celeb 'twin' Julia Michaels Pours In Wishes

On August 27, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli took the internet by storm as they announced their pregnancy. From Bollywood to Tollywood, stars from different film fraternity showed them with love. Amid all the heartwarming messages, Anushka Sharma also received a congratulatory wish from her celebrity twin Julia Michaels. The American singer-songwriter took to the comments section of Anushka's post and came up with a sweet reply as she wrote, "Congrats twin!!!"

Meanwhile, Julia Michaels' comment managed to bag more than 6k likes (and is still counting). Many fans replied to her note and called it "adorable" and "sweet". Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, "cutie we love a supportive sis" while another asserted, "am much more happy to see your comment. xo".

The 26-year-old American singer became the talk of the town last year due to her resemblance with actor Anushka Sharma. After the singer's pictures in comparison to Anushka went viral on the internet, she connected with her doppelganger and tweeted a 'Hi' to the Sultan actor. Later, Sharma came up with a witty reply for her lookalike.

OMG YES!! ðŸ˜² I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy post

Talking about the pregnancy announcement post of the 32-year-old actor, the picture featured her along with hubby Virat Kohli. Sporting a casual look in a black polka-dot dress, Sharma was seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with an all-smiling face. Instagramming the post, the Pari actor wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". So far, the post has garnered more than 5M likes and thousands of comments from the actor's friends, followers and industry peers, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Preity Zinta, among many others. Scroll down to take a look.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Zero and has not yet announced any project as an actor. The film, which released in 2018, also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan. However, she has had production ventures, including the recently released Amazon Prime Video web-series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

