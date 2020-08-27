Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relationship Timeline, From Meeting To Announcing Pregnancy

On August 27, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first baby. The power couple took to their social media handles to unveil the news that Anuskha Sharma is pregnant and they are expecting the baby by Jan 2021. All Virushka fans are left overjoyed with this news. As wishes are pouring in to congratulate the couple, let us take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship timeline, their journey from being two to three.

The year they met - 2013

Anushka Sharma met Virat Kohli on the sets of a television commercial shoot. In 2013, they both were filming for a shampoo brand. Talking to Graham Bensinger in an older interview, Virat Kohli revealed that when he met Anushka Sharma for the first time, he cracked a joke as he was nervous and didn’t know what else to do at that moment. Reportedly, the shoot went for three days and this was the time they realised they came from similar backgrounds. In fact, Virat made his big debut in August 2008 and Sharma had also started shooting for her first film back in August 2008.

He blew her a kiss - 2014

In 2014, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started being spotted together for lunches and dinners, at restaurants and parties. It was then when the speculations of them dating began making rounds. In the same year, a picture of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma holding hands in New Zealand went viral on the internet. The Zero actor was often seen cheering for Kohli during his matches. During one of India's matches against Sri Lanka in 2014, Virat blew a kiss to Anushka.

First public appearance - 2015

In July 2015, Virushka made their first public appearance at the Vogue Beauty Awards. Virat also made it official through a tweet where he was praising Sharma for her performance and went on to call her his "love". However, it was also the year when it seemed like Virat and Anuskha had broken up as they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015

Virat slammed trollers - 2016

When it all seemed that the pair chose to part ways, Virat Kohli took to his social media handles and slammed fans for blaming and trolling Anushka for his bad performance during the World Cup semi-final match in March. Later in November 2016, Virat and Anushka were again spotted together attending Yuvraj’s Singh’s wedding in Goa. Check out the post below.

The wedding - 2017

Finally, in 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11. They had an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy. In the same year, before their wedding, Virat also publicly spoke about how Anushka made him a better person in life and how he’s so grateful for her.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for more than two years now. They are quite active on social media posting adorable pictures of them together. They also are spotted on vacations and trips. And now the pair has shared a picture on social media wherein they can be seen striking a pose together. But it is Anushka's baby bump entirely steals the show.

