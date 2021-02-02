Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Receives Love From Actor's Doppelganger Julia Michaels

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took the internet by a storm with her recent post where she went on to introduce her daughter to the world. The first sight of her daughter was shared by the actor on Monday. Posting a loved-up snapshot of the newborn without her face being visible, Anushka announced that they had named their bundle of happiness 'Vamika'.

Seeing this adorable post, several celebs, co-stars and fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice on the post. Among the many, Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels is also all praise for them as she went on to leave a sweet comment on the post. Taking to the comment section, Julia Michaels went on to comment saying “CONGRATS”. Her comment also received over 3,500 likes and many sub-comments. Take a look at Julia Michaels' Instagram comment below.

The photo shared by Anushka shows her holding the baby, and the father, Virat Kohli, is adorably staring at the little one with twinkling eyes. One can also notice the beautiful balloons setting in the background. She can be seen sporting a pink hoodie along with dark blue leggings. Virat, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

The actor wrote that they had lived together as a way of life with 'joy, presence, and gratitude,' but their first child had taken it to 'a whole new stage!'. She added that they were given 'Tears, laughter, concern, bliss, emotions' by Vamika. The actor also wrote that 'sleep' was 'elusive', but their hearts were 'so full'. The duo also went on to thank fans for their 'wishes, prayers and good energy’. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's daughter's pic below.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma had announced on January 11 that they were blessed with a baby girl. Virat took to his Instagram handle to reveal, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."

He added, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat". Take a look at the post below.

