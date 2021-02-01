Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

The moment that fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were waiting for, has finally arrived! The star couple finally shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Monday. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reveal the name of their daughter

Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as the beautiful balloons completed the setting.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wrote that they had lived together with ‘love, presence, and gratitude’ as a way of life but their first child had taken it to a ‘whole new level!’ She added that Vamika had given them ‘Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions’ . The actor also wrote that Sleep was ‘elusive’ but their hearts were 'SO full..'

The duo conveyed their gratitude to their fans for their 'wishes, prayers and good energy.'

Virat-Anushka welcome baby girl

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma had announced on January 11 that they were blessed with a baby girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the star batsman wrote.

The couple then requested the paparazzi to respect their child's privacy and not click her without permission.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,“ their message read.

The couple added, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

'Virushka' made their first appearance together on January 21, as they were snapped on their way to a clinic.

