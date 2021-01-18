Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Bio After Welcoming His Newborn Baby With Wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli bucked all dominant trends in the country when he announced that he would be on paternity leave from late December 2020 till January 2021. Kohli, who is married to actress and producer Anushka Sharma, said that he would return home to Mumbai, in order to be with his wife as she prepared to give birth to their first child. As expected the decision was severely criticized by cricket enthusiasts, who did not appreciate that Kohli would be missing a large part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, Kohli has not shied away from showing his excitement towards his role as a father and the new Virat Kohli Twitter bio is an example of that.

Virat Kohli Twitter bio: Virat Kohli daughter finds mention on captain's bio

Considering that it is highly uncommon in a traditionally patriarchal society for men to be this fully immersed in births and with the caregiving of children, Kohli's dedication towards being present for the birth and for some time afterwards, may set an example for his millions of fans. Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their daughter on January 11 with a message reading:

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all the love, prayer and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you will respect our privacy at this time".

They are also said to have beefed up security while at the hospital and to have sent messages to all news outlets requesting that they must not try to photograph the child until she is grown up and able to decide for herself if she wants to be a part of the public arena. However, this does not mean that Kohli is not showing off his new status as a father on his social media. A week after the birth, Kohli has changed his Twitter bio in an adorable nod to his baby girl and wife. The new bio reads "A proud husband and father". The couple is yet to share any picture of hers, but have reportedly named her 'Anvi'.

India vs Australia 4th Test update

Even without Kohli, and playing essentially their second-pick bowling team, the Men in Blue have managed to hold Australia to a 1-1 tie for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On day 5 of the 4th - and last - match of the series, the visitors will walk in hoping to win, or more realistically, play out the entire day in order to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Aussies, on the other hand, will hope to topple the fragile and injury-riddled Indian side and reclaim the trophy after 7 years. India need 328 to win on Tuesday.

Image credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

