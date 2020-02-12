Anushka Sharma's Eye Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From For Your Party

A lot of people are aware of Anushka Sharma's movies, outgoing nature, and popularity. Her fans are also appreciative of Anushka Sharma's other attributes like her sense of fashion and beauty. Anushka Sharma's Instagram bears witness to her love for makeup, fashion, and beauty. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has a vast fan following on social media and likes to keep her fans updated with her life events. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil beauty also shares close-up photos of her hairdos and makeup looks. Listed below are some of the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's best eye makeup looks to take inspiration from for your next party.

Anushka Sharma's eye makeup look to take inspiration from for your next big party

Most of Anushka Sharma's looks include a smokey eye. Anushka likes to keep her makeup looks nude and natural with light tints on her cheeks. Anushka Sharma also likes to keep her looks in sync with her outfits. Sharma's hairdos are simple and go well with her makeup looks. Anushka loves experimenting with her eyeliner. She has tried a winged eyeliner as well as simple and gothic looks.

