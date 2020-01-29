Anushka Sharma Lauds Team India's Phenomenal Performance As Virat & Co. Clinch Another Win

India defeated The Back Caps via a Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma smashed two consecutive sixes in the last two balls of the decider to lead the visitors to their maiden T20 series win in New Zealand. The defeat brought back memories of the 2019 World Cup final, which New Zealand agonizingly lost to England on boundary count. This was also the third straight occasion where the Kiwis went on to lose in a super over.

Celebrating India's win, captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from the match and wife Anushka Sharma was the first one to drop a comment. The actress wrote, "Phenomenal" with clapping hands and fire emoji.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan too expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote: "T3425 - INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE" [sic]

Hitman Rohit Sharma conquers Super Over in style as Kiwis miss win & Kane misses ton

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma becomes 4th Indian to score 10,000 runs purely as opener

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

Kiwis jinxed? Loss to India New Zealand's third straight in super-over