Anushka Sharma Cheers For Varun Dhawan's Upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' Sends Best Wishes

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma recently took to Twitter to shower her close friend Varun Dhawan with her best wishes for her upcoming film titled Street Dancer 3D. Read below

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated dance film Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, i.e. January 24, 2020. This Remo D'Souza directorial has already created quite a stir online with their fans awaiting the release of the film. It is the third instalment of the hit ABCD franchise and recently, Varun's close friend and co-actor Anushka Sharma too, took to social media to cheer up her friend by giving Varun her best wishes. Varun and Anushka quite often pull each other's leg on social media and their fans love this online banter of the two.

Anushka Sharma's best wishes to Varun Dhawan for Street Dancer 3D

As Street Dancer 3D is all set to release at the box office tomorrow. Varun's Dhawan's friend Anushka Sharma who worked with him in the movie Sui Dhaga showcased her support for her co-actor by taking to Twitter to give her best wishes to Varun. Soon after Anushka's tweet, Varun too retweeted Anushka's tweet by thanking Anushka for showering him with her best wishes.

Street Dancer 3D apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor also stars the legendary dancer Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi in key roles along with an ensemble cast comprising Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, and many others. The film is helmed by Remo D'Souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. 

