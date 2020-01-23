Anushka Sharma Cheers For Varun Dhawan's Upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' Sends Best Wishes

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's highly anticipated dance film Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, i.e. January 24, 2020. This Remo D'Souza directorial has already created quite a stir online with their fans awaiting the release of the film. It is the third instalment of the hit ABCD franchise and recently, Varun's close friend and co-actor Anushka Sharma too, took to social media to cheer up her friend by giving Varun her best wishes. Varun and Anushka quite often pull each other's leg on social media and their fans love this online banter of the two.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares 'morning Gyaan'; Tells Fans To Do THIS With Their Hands

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Left Dumbfounded As Anushka Sharma Trolls Him Like A Boss

Anushka Sharma's best wishes to Varun Dhawan for Street Dancer 3D

As Street Dancer 3D is all set to release at the box office tomorrow. Varun's Dhawan's friend Anushka Sharma who worked with him in the movie Sui Dhaga showcased her support for her co-actor by taking to Twitter to give her best wishes to Varun. Soon after Anushka's tweet, Varun too retweeted Anushka's tweet by thanking Anushka for showering him with her best wishes.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's Post With Varun & Shraddha Will Get You Excited For 'Street Dancer 3D'

Lightin' up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega! @Varun_dvn 🔥🔥 Best wishes for #StreetDancer3D to you, @ShraddhaKapoor and @remodsouza …

Releasing on 24th Jan. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 22, 2020

My ek dum favourite human 💙🧡❤️ thank u #StreetDancer3D https://t.co/8u6FMmvm4Q — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2020

Street Dancer 3D apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor also stars the legendary dancer Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi in key roles along with an ensemble cast comprising Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, and many others. The film is helmed by Remo D'Souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Who Admitted Their Films Were Wake Up Calls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.