Anushka Sharma's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often makes headlines for all the right reasons. Be it her fashion style or her acting chops, she never fails to entertain the audience. The actor has starred in several successful movies, including PK and Band Baaja Baaraat. Her performance in Jab Harry Met Sejal received high praise from critics and fans.

Jab Harry Met Sejal features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The romantic-comedy flick is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Gauri Khan. Read on to know some of the most interesting trivia on the film.

Interesting trivia on Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that he was offered the role after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the offer.

Ranbir Kapoor came up with the name of the title — that is, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma had to take up lessons for several months in order to fit into the role of the Gujrati character she plays -- Sejal Zaveri.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Instagram Captions Display Her Humble And Friendly Nature

Imtiaz Ali tried to offer Shah Rukh several roles in his previous films but that did not take place. Jab Harry Met Sejal was the very first movie that the two have collaborated with.

Pritam has worked for several music videos in the movie. The singer has collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali in Jab We Met and another movie — Love Aaj Kal.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Can't Miss; See Pics

The movie marked the very first collaboration of the director with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The soundtrack of the romantic-comedy flick has a total number of 12 songs.

The budget of the movie was Rs. 90 Crore.

The shooting of the film took place in several locations including Europe and Punjab.

Lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma collaborated after a total of five years after the flick Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was released in 2012.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Photos With Katrina Kaif

ALSO READ | Have You Noticed Anushka Sharma's Most Popular Screen Names Start With The Letter 'A' ?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.