Anushka Sharma's Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Can't Miss; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular, successful actors in Bollywood. She kick-started her acting journey with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 and there was no looking back for her since then. The actor went on to star in various successful flicks including Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sultan.

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She makes us gush over her adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli and several co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of her incredible throwback pictures featuring her childhood.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best throwback pictures to make you fall in love with her

1. The little and more adorable version of Anushka Sharma

2. The cutest Sharma lost in thoughts

3. The toothless baby laughing with her loved ones

4. Anushka Sharma with her beautiful mother

5. A throwback picture of the actor with her brother and father

6. A heartwarming mother’s day wish

7. Wishing father’s day to her ‘hero’

8. The perfect family photograph

9. The happiest child in the group

10. Army kid

