Anushka Sharma's Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Can't Miss; See Pics

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her on-screen charm and happy-go-lucky attitude. Here are Sharma's throwback pictures that will make you fall in love with her.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular, successful actors in Bollywood. She kick-started her acting journey with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 and there was no looking back for her since then. The actor went on to star in various successful flicks including Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sultan. 

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She makes us gush over her adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli and several co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of her incredible throwback pictures featuring her childhood. 

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best throwback pictures to make you fall in love with her

1.    The little and more adorable version of Anushka Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2.    The cutest Sharma lost in thoughts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3.    The toothless baby laughing with her loved ones

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma's White Outfits That Are Perfect For Galentine's Day

4.    Anushka Sharma with her beautiful mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5.    A throwback picture of the actor with her brother and father

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6.    A heartwarming mother's day wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma Starrer Sui Dhaaga's Dialogues Will Dare You To Dream

7.    Wishing father's day to her 'hero'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8.    The perfect family photograph

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9.    The happiest child in the group

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. Army kid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Pictures With Her Co-stars Will Cheer You Up

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Voguish Jackets That You Would Want To Steal, See Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

