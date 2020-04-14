The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Photos With Katrina Kaif

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma shares a great bond with Katrina Kaif. Therefore, we have compiled her most memorable photos with Katrina Kaif for you to check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known for her happy-go-lucky attitude and on-screen charm. She shares a great bond with her co-stars including Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Besides their chemistry in movies, they are also quite close in real life. They spent a gala time during their promotional tour for their films. 

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are quite active on social media. They also share photos with their close ones and co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled Anushka Sharma’s best photos with her Zero co-star Katrina Kaif that you must check out. 

Anushka Sharma’s best photos with Katrina Kaif 

Anushka Sharma is inclined towards Katrina Kaif, who is hugging her in the picture. The duo is posing with great smiles, during the photoshoot. Have a look at their picture on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma shared a throwback photo of herself with Katrina Kaif. In this candid picture, they both are laughing heartily while lying on a couch. See this adorable photo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

This is a still from a television chat show. Arjun Kapoor is sitting between Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. They all are talking while the picture got clicked. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

During their promotional tour for Zero, Katrina Kaif spent a memorable time with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In one photo, they are sitting on a rickshaw and Khan is pulling it amid the narrow lanes of the city. In others, they are simply posing for their photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Most Emotional Scenes You Should Not Miss

Also read: Virat Kohli Shares A Beautiful Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma & Their Pet Pooch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Note Down Timings To Feed Stray Animals

Also read: Actor Richa Chadha Turns Scriptwriter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
