Have You Noticed Anushka Sharma's Most Popular Screen Names Start With The Letter 'A' ?

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular actors of Bollywood also known for her incredible acting chops. The actor is also well-known for her sartorial choices of movies and roles that she played in those movies. Her memorable and best roles were in the movies Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sultan in which she exhibited her inspiring acting.

Anushka Sharma’s movies in which she played the character which started with the letter ‘A’

Sultan

Sultan was Anushka Sharma’s most popular one in the year 2016, the film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also starred Salman Khan in the lead role along with Anushka Sharma. Anushka’s character in the film Sultan was named "Aarfa". Her character was presented to be a strong-willed woman, who due to certain untoward conditions, compromises on her dreams. In Sultan, she played her character very well and also audiences related to her character.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Anushka Sharma played the character of "Alizeh" in the film opposite Ranbir's Ayan Sanger. The story of the movie is all about love, heartbreak, and facts of life. Anushka Sharma’s one of the best performances among her movies was in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Zero

Zero, starring Sharukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was a romantic-comedy-drama. Anushka Sharma had played the role of "Aafia" Yusufzai Bhinder in the film opposite Sharukh Khan who played the role of Bauua Singh. The story revolves around Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, who is full of charisma and wit, with some arrogance.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan movie starred Anuskha Sharma, Sharukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In this film, Anushka Sharma played the role of "Akira" Rai along with Sharukh playing Samar Anand. The story of the film revolves around a woman who is made to realize that her prayers and sacrifice to save her boyfriend's life may have led him to a fate worse than death. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a Yash Chopra’s directorial.

