Making Of Anushka Sharma's 'Jazba' Song From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl': Watch

The film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl had a lot of foot-tapping numbers which made the film more appealing. The song Jazba from the 2011 movie became immensely popular. The song features the enthusiastic character Ishika Desai (played by Anushka Sharma) enjoying the spirit of life and is an independent girl. Jazba features Anushka Sharma performing her powerful dance in the city of Mumbai. Here's taking a look at the making of this Anushka Sharm's hit song Jazba.

Anushka Sharma's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl': Making of 'Jazba' song

The song from the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl shows the lead's positive spirit, presented beautifully by Anushka Sharma. The girl thinks that everything in life can be turned into something more positive. The music of the song was given by Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers of the song tried to make the song a catchy track, which was a mixture of contemporary and earthy melody.

Anushka Sharma says in the video that her character is full of spirit, energy, and enthusiasm in life and the pleasures and adventures that Ishika Desai seeks in life are all portrayed in this song. All these qualities of an independent girl come through in the song, Jazba. She also said that she has never experienced Mumbai in such a nice way, she felt and experienced the real look of Mumbai while shooting Jazba. The makers of the song have really tried to shoot every aspect and essence of the city, to make the audience feel the song. And hence, they included the Dabbawala’s, railway station, road signals, traffic, office people running on the road, the drummers of Mumbai playing Nashik dhol track, and much more. Anushka Sharma added to it and said that she loved shooting with all the cast and the real essence of Mumbai to the Mumbaikars. Have a look at the making of Anushka Sharma's Jazba song here:

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a Maneesh Sharma’s directorial. This film produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra. Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra received praise for his performance in the movie, and the movie also managed to score 67% on Tomato meter of Rotten Tomatoes.

