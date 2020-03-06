Anushka Sharma In 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl': Style Tips To Take From Her Character

Anushka Sharma is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood. Sharma's prominent films include Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baarat, PK, Pari, etc. From her role as Sejal in Harry Meets Sejal to her role as Ishika Patel in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, the actress has always managed to impress critics. She is also noted for her stylish looks in various movies. Listed below are three style tips from Anushka Sharma's film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl:

Anushka Sharma's style from her film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl

1) Crop tops

Throughout the film, one can see Anushka Sharma donning some stunning crop tops. Sharma goes from Indian Kurtis to crop tops, dresses and more. Her tops are styled with shorts, ripped skirts, etc. In the film, Sharma takes the role of Ishika Patel who wants to get back at Ricky Bahl for conning three women. Her look goes from casual to formal for the film and she rocks each of her looks with ease.

2) Side bangs

Anushka Sharma dons the trademark side bangs in the film. Her hair is styled differently throughout the film. Sharma looks gorgeous with her long hair chopped in layers. Many young girls can pick up this style from Sharma.

3) Expensive-looking dresses

Anushka Sharma looks stunning in the expensive-looking dresses made by her other friends in the film. For the role of Ishika Patel, Sharma is seen from going to basic attires to rich dresses. The stunning actress pulls off both the looks with absolute ease.

