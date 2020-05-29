From Taapsee Pannu To Anushka Sharma: Actors Who Nailed Hand-to-hand Combat In Films

Bollywood has made a lot of women-centric movies that have been empowering. Focusing on various social issues faced by women and making movies on women's achievements, Bollywood has done it all. Apart from making women-centric films, Indian filmmakers have also made a few films in which women have nailed hand-to-hand combat scenes. Here are a few movies like Naam Shabana and Sultan in which women have nailed hand-to-hand combat.

Bollywood movies to watch where female actors have nailed hand-to-hand combat

Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is a thriller film starring actors Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. The film is a spin-off of the film Baby which also stars Taapsee Pannu. Naam Shabana follows the story of an intelligence agent girl Shabana and how she becomes a spy. For her heroic role in the film, Taapsee Pannu went under intense training of self-defense. She underwent intense training for weeks before she could begin shooting and her performance was highly praised in the film.

Sultan

Starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film Sultan follows the life of a wrestler who leaves his profession after the death of his son. Years later, he decides to get back into fighting to regain his lost respect. Anushka Sharma was also seen as a wrestler in the film Sultan. In fact, she was the one who inspires and trains Salman Khan to become a wrestler. The actor took wrestling training for her role in the film and left fans in awe, with her performance.

Chandni Chowk to China

Chandni Chowk to China features actors Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone played the role of a female assassin in the film. The film received mixed reviews at the box office while actor Deepika Padukone's action sequences were loved by her fans.

Dangal

Dangal was a biographical film based on the lives of two wrestler sisters who represented India at several international wrestling matches. The film starred actors Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana, Fatima Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film followed the life of these two wrestler sisters and how they fought several wrestling matches against men and women, making way to represent India. The entire film was quite inspirational, denoting women empowerment in rural India.

Ek Tha Tiger

Katrina Kaif played the character of an ISI agent in the film Ek Tha Tiger. The actor has many fighting scenes in the film ann she managed to win her audience's heart with her performance. Ek Tha Tiger also starred Salman Khan in the lead, along with Katrina Kaif.

