Ranveer Singh's Film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl: Interesting Trivia For Fans

The film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is a romantic comedy film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl features Anushka Sharma alongside Ranveer Singh in the pivotal roles. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl focuses on the story of a conman who pretends to fall in love with the women and takes all their money. In the film, the ambitious ladies who have been conned by Ricky are all set to get their money back from him. The film released in the year 2011.
