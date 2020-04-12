Ranveer Singh's Film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl: Interesting Trivia For Fans

The film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is a romantic comedy film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl features Anushka Sharma alongside Ranveer Singh in the pivotal roles. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl focuses on the story of a conman who pretends to fall in love with the women and takes all their money. In the film, the ambitious ladies who have been conned by Ricky are all set to get their money back from him. The film released in the year 2011.

Here is a look at interesting trivia from the film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl according to IMDb

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was the first Yash Raj Chopra film to have its opening credits 22 minutes after the film begins.

Ranveer Singh was seen sporting six-pack abs in the film.

Ranveer Singh had multiple unshaven and shaved looks in the film. Due to this, the cast and crew of the film had to wait for days to shoot. There were sequences where Ranveer Singh was required to have just the right amount of facial hair.

Ranveer Singh went on a strict 48 hours diet regime. The actor also stayed hungry for nearly two days in order to get the perfect six-pack.

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl is Anushka Sharma's second film where she flaunted her fit body in a bikini after Badmaash Company.

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl marks the debut of Parineeti Chopra.

The song to which Anushka Sharma is dancing in her hotel room is the song from the YRF film Tashan.

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl is based on the Hollywood film John Tucker Must Die which released in the year 2006.

Watch the trailer of Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl here

