Here's What Sonam Kapoor Thinks About Anushka Sharma's Stunning Look For An Award Show

Anushka Sharma was recently making headlines as she spent her Valentine's Day in New Zealand with husband Virat Kohli as the latter was there for the India-New Zealand series. However, soon after that, Anushka came back to India to attend an award show on Tuesday night. She made heads turn after she showed up on the red carpet of the award show in a black and gold shimmery high-slit gown with a plunging neckline by Swapnil Shinde.

Anushka is quite active on social media, especially Instagram. She posted a streak of pictures on her Instagram account from that night, posing for the camera and took the internet by storm. Her fans were all praise in the comment section of the photos while several contemporaries of Sharna also could not hold back but compliment the Pari actor for her gorgeous look including Sonam Kapoor, Zareen Khan, and Jacqueline Fernadez to name a few.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Husband Anand Ahuja's Combined Net Worth Is JAW-DROPPING!

Sonam Kapoor calls Anushka Sharma "hot"

Anushka Sharma attended the event and took home the award for the Beauty Icon of the Year. As soon as she posted her pictures from last night, a lot of Bollywood celebrities complemented her look in the comment section of the posts. Sonam Kapoor, who is deemed as the fashion icon of Bollywood called Anushka 'hot'. She commented, "You look hot." Not just Sonam, but other contemporaries of Anushka also loved her look including Jacqueline Fernandes who commented, "You stunner", while other Bollywood divas like Mouni Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zareen Khan were all hearts in the comment section on Instagram.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma’s Self-love Comments Is Probably The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Check out all the photos of Anushka Sharma from 2020 Femina Beauty Awards here:

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif Ace The Low-cut Neckline Look, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.