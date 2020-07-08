Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri': Making Video Of 'Naughty Billo' Song

Anushka Sharma has worked in a wide range of movies and collaborated with several actors to deliver some of the best performances. Some of the most memorable performances of Anushka Sharma came in movies like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, and NH10. The actor collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie Phillauri which earned several awards for various aspects, one of which is the soundtrack. Naughty Billo is one of the most popular songs from the film. With all that said now, read on to know what went into the making of this song:

Making video of 'Naughty Billo' song

The makers of the film said in the making video that they did not realise the meaning of the title. Anushka Sharma, the actor as well as the producer for the film, revealed that the song is romantic and that they kept the vibes of the song to be ''Indian'' and later the song became more ''western''. Feroz Khan, the choreographer, mentioned that Bollywood is all about songs, dance, and more importantly, the hook step. Anushka Sharma further revealed her favourite hook step in the song. Diljit Dosanjh, who is playing the lead role in the movie, said how the song portrays his character in the film.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Instagram Captions Display Her Humble And Friendly Nature

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Worked With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Phillauri marked the first and last collaboration of Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh to date. The film is helmed by Anshai Lal and co-produced by Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma, and Fox Star Studios. The film also features Suraj Sharm and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles. Released in the year 2017, the film released after the Punjabi festival of Vaisakhi. The movie bagged Mirchi Music Awards for its songs. Some of the unforgettable numbers from the movie include Dum Dum, Sahiba, and Naughty Billo.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Funny Pictures With Varun Dhawan That You Must Check Out; See Here

The song has a run time of 3:01. It is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Nakash Aziz, and Shilpi Paul. One of the highlights of the song is that it also contains a rap performed by Anushka Sharma. The lyrics of Naughty Billo from Phillauri are penned by Anvita Dutt. Vivek Hariharan is the executive music producer of the song. The music video of Naughty Billo has earned a whopping 9.1 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Here's An Interesting Trivia About Anushka Sharma's 'Zero'; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.