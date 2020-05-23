Here's An Interesting Trivia About Anushka Sharma's 'Zero'; Read Here

Anushka Sharma is among the most acclaimed contemporary actors in Hindi cinema. Some of her most popular films include NH10, Band Baja Baarat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and many more. Anushka Sharma, one of the highest-paid actors in India has managed to bag several awards and accolades. The actor has also made her appearance in Forbes India's Celebrity 100. Having over whopping 36.7 million followers on Instagram, the actor has, time and again, given her fans some major fashion goals.

Her last film in a major appearance, Zero received positive reviews from critics. The movie got released in the year 2018 and the flick features Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The romantic-comedy-drama film is helmed and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Gauri Khan. Anushka Sharma plays the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder in the movie.

The movie also features some beautiful locations from Dubai that make the viewers pack their bags and set off to travel. Now coming to the soundtrack for the movie, popular Marathi singers Ajay-Atul collaborated with Khan for the very first time and the singers received high praise for their work. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

Anushka Sharma's 'Zero': Trivia about the film

Sridevi made a cameo appearance in the movie and the movie marked her last collaboration, after her death in the year 2018.

Deepika Padukone was initially considered to play the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, but she had to opt out of the movie due to clash in the dates.

Shah Rukh Khan offered a cameo role to Sridevi, as he wanted to collab with her for the second time. The movie also marks the last project of Sridevi.

The movie also marked the very first collaboration of actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L. Rai.

Anushka Sharma's look was kept a secret. To make sure that no one spots her, her vanity van was parked at such places where she can enter and exit without anyone spotting her. It was also made mandatory to the security guards to make sure that no one used their phones.

The climax scene of the movie was filmed in NASA with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Madhavan.

Deepika Padukone made a cameo appearance in the romantic-comedy-drama flick.

