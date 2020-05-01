Anushka Sharma Can Slay Poker Face Expression Like No Other & These Pics Are Proof

Anushka Sharma has a firm standing in the Indian film industry. The actor has portrayed various roles including a scary one in Pari. Her acting prowess has impressed fans from all across the country. She has played several romantic roles with great diversification. The talented actor’s style has also influenced her 32 million followers on Instagram.

She surely knows how to pose for the camera. Her expressions are also always spot-on. Let’s take a look at the poker face expressions from Anushka Sharma’s photos on her Instagram below.

In this look, the Pari actor is rocking a designer outfit. She looks vibrant in the shimmery golden outfit. Anushka's expressions are also on fleek. Check out some more photos from Anushka Sharma's Instagram below.

In this photo, the actor looks stylish in the outfit. She is wearing various accessories in this look. This gives more depth to her look.

In this look, the actor looks impeccable in the rose-gold outfit. Her hairdo is on point. She looks dreamy and modernly stylish.

In this look, Anushka looks sharp with her short hairstyle. She is donning a white-coloured outfit and is glammed up with all the hand accessories she is sporting. She looks suave and sleek.

Anushka's expressions have always enabled her to look more attractive in any film she stars in. The actor is able to perfectly slip into a variety of roles and emotions with her facial expressions alone. She is surely an inspiration among her fans and followers.

